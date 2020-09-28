Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone

BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in an apartment complex's parking lot are filling nearby neighbors with disgust.

Jan Hinson is President of the Plantation Trace Resident's Association and contacted 2 On Your Side for help. She has been monitoring two dumpsters full of trash in the northeast corner of The Hub Apartment's parking lot.

"It's been a real problem," she said. "It's all the rodents it attracts."

Hinson has contacted The Hub at Baton Rouge a handful of times about the trash issue but hasn't received a positive response. She's been tracking the problem on her cell phone and says photos show the same trash has been in the containers for nine weeks. Neighbors say the smell is terrible, and sometimes items from the bins blow onto people's yards.

"We'd just like the dumpsters emptied and we'd like to get them moved to a different location on their property.

Management of The Hub at Baton Rouge tells 2 On Your Side that it's contacted the trash company on several occasions, but it appears the dumpsters are too full to empty. The Hub says it's ordered two additional dumpsters to consolidate the trash and have three of them removed ASAP. The complex plans to leave only one dumpster on site that will be emptied weekly.

Betsy Primeaux, General Manager of The Hub also provided the following statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused any of the residents in the surrounding neighborhood. As you guys may know, COVID has also slowed down a lot of schedules that were once timely. We hope to have this resolved no later than next week. We appreciate everyone's patience."