Neighborhood divided over trick-or-treat signs instructing parents to provide veggies

NEW BRITAINURGING, Conn. - There are mixed reactions among a community in Connecticut where a neighbor has taken upon themselves to tell the neighborhood to hand out vegetables and healthy snacks rather than traditional Halloween candy this weekend.

Bright orange posters went up in a community near Lincoln Elementary School in New Britainurging, Connecticut, urging residents of the area to provide their trick-or-treaters with carrot sticks and other snacks that exclude nuts, gluten and dairy.

“My son has severe allergies and comes home every year devastated that he can’t eat any candy he’s collected at your homes,” the note says. “Don’t exclude my child, or any other child from the fun.”



The note goes on to provide a list of “acceptable” candy including Smarties, Necco Wafers, Lifesavers and Brach’s lemon drops. There is also an appeal for raisins (NOT Raisenettes) and carrot sticks.

Residents of the street where the signs have appeared express differing opinions on the Halloween message. Some said they’re grateful for the alert that there is a child in the neighborhood with severe allergies, while others say the parents should take on the effort of sorting their child’s candy themselves.

Dieticians in the area pointed out that it's a good idea to keep non-food treats or allergy-friendly treats around for trick-or-treaters with special needs. Parents who have such special treats have begun the tradition of placing a teal pumpkin outside of their residence to indicate to passing parents that they have items for children with food allergies.