Neighborhood dispute leads to shots fired, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a dispute late Sunday morning that led to one person being shot.
The sheriff's office says two neighbors on North Shamrock Drive were involved. When deputies arrived at the scene, one man was holding a weapon, and another was shot once.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
