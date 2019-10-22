Neighborhood after creeper who was caught on video

WALKER - Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into several cars and busting out a woman's window and stealing her purse the morning of Christmas Eve.

Surveillance video from one of the Walker homes in the Brian Park Subdivision catches the crook peeking in backyards and checking for unlocked doors.

"Knowing that a lot of people had presents in their vehicles that is the worse feeling for me. Kids could have gone without presents for Christmas because a guy was stealing," Shawn Duet said.

Duet's security camera gets a clear recording of the man walking up his driveway on Dwayne Dr. Walker Police are investigating the attempted burglary at Duet's home and one a burglary a few blocks away on Pleasant Ridge Dr.

"[The crook] just busted the window of her car and stole her purse and all of her belongings," Colby Walton said. "[My sister] had a bunch of checks that she had worked for and she was trying to get presents for her little girls and somebody just came and took it from her...It was close to a thousand dollars."

Walton said all of those checks in his sister's purse were written to cash, and she was going to the bank that day. She is trying to stop payment on the checks now.

"It's ruthless. I can't imagine going and doing that to somebody. But some people don't have any morals I guess," Walton said.

"Definitely, myself and all the neighbors would like to know who did this and have him prosecuted because he messed up a lot of people's Christmas," Duet said.