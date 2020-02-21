Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed

BATON ROUGE - A man living next to a house in bad condition is asking for someone to fix the problem.

Peter Albert has lived in his Southern Heights home for over two decades. In that time, he says he's helped his neighbors cut the grass and various other outdoor chores. But early in 2016, he says the residents on 77th Ave. moved out and failed to maintain the property.

"It used to be a nice house, from what I was told," Albert said. "I just can't keep doing this."

In the last four years or so, Albert says the home has steadily declined. Holes in the roof have created an open invitation for critters. One of the chimneys has fallen over. The lot is overgrown and flooded from rainwater and an in-ground pool that hasn't been maintained. He's been calling on the city-parish for years to help make things right and recently decided to contact 2 On Your Side.

"It's not livable, it's full of black mold," he said.

All the while, Albert says the power to the home remains connected and mail is still being delivered. He tells WBRZ someone comes to collect it once in a while.

About a month ago, a tree fell on the house creating an even bigger mess. Albert says he helped clean it up. The in-ground pool tends to leak and overflow when it rains. Black sludge travels through the backyard and down Albert's driveway. He says it's affecting the foundation of his house.

While he says he doesn't want anyone to lose their home, he's afraid his neighbor's house is long gone.

"I don't want to lose mine due to your neglect, I don't think that's fair at all," he said.

The property on 77th Ave. was up for condemnation at the Jan. 22 Metro council meeting where it was deferred for 90 days. Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks says the property owners needed more time to decide what to do with the property. Friday, 2 On Your Side spoke with Banks, who says she will take another look at the property and how to move forward.