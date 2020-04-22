Neighbor allegedly broke into couple's home, attacked them with axe & sickle

Photo: Google Earth

ABITA SPRINGS - Deputies say a man in south Louisiana broke into his neighbors' home and viciously hacked at them with a hatchet and sickle.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says it was called to a home in the Hillcrest area of Abita Springs around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a woman reported she'd been stabbed.

Deputies arrived to find the woman bleeding profusely from several several cuts and treated her until medical personnel could arrive. Her husband was also bleeding from a small cut to his head.

The victims were able to identify their attacker as 39-year-old Michael Quave, a neighbor. The husband told investigators he was asleep when Quave broke into the home, slashed him with the sickle and struck his wife numerous times with the axe.

Deputies found Quave at his nearby home and took him into custody. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated burglary with a weapon.

No other details about the attack were immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.