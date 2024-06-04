Nebraska woman believed to be dead found breathing by funeral home employee; pronounced dead a second time

72°
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

LINCOLN, Neb. - A 74-year-old woman who was believed to have died in hospice care was found breathing at the funeral home she was transported to. 

The woman was officially declared dead Monday morning. She was taken to a local funeral home, where an employee noticed her breathing and immediately called 911 just two hours after she was said to be deceased. 

The woman, identified as Constance Glantz, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead a second time.

"It's a very unusual case," local sheriff's deputy Ben Houchin said during a press briefing on Monday. "Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before."

No criminal charges were pending and there was no suspicion of foul play on the part of the nursing home as of Tuesday morning.

