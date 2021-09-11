Nearly two weeks into outages, Ascension Parish neighborhood feeling the heat

DARROW - A break from the humidity Friday is helping some people still without power, but it won't be for long. Power is still a problem for many people who are living through day 12 without electricity since Hurricane Ida. They just want to know when their lights will turn back on.

There are about 200 homes in an Ascension Parish community that have gone 12 days without power. Resheta Smith tells 2 On Your Side she only thought it would be a few days, but now those days seem to never end.

Smith has been driving her family to Houston on the weekends for a little relief from the heat since hotels in the Baton Rouge area are full. They use a generator to power the fridge and a small window unit, but fuel has gotten expensive.

She says they've watched every neighborhood around them light up and wonder why it's taking so long for them.

"All the surrounding areas have lights and we don't," Smith said. "It's like this one little neighborhood we're still in the dark, right here in Hillaryville and Darrow."

Smith says it's been a struggle, especially for the kids.

"The kids are hot, aggravated, so am I," she said.

Another neighbor says there are people in the neighborhood on oxygen and have been having a tough time in the heat.

Smith says she's been calling Entergy trying to figure out when they'll get power back. Time estimates have come and gone.

"They gave me the seventh, they gave me the eighth, when I called yesterday they told me they just didn't have no information on when they would turn the lights on," she said.

Entergy told 2 On Your Side Friday morning the power would be back on by the end of the day, and that's still the goal. Friday afternoon Entergy brought power back to some of the area but found a more localized issue affecting about 70 homeowners, and one of them is Smith. Entergy says there's a pole down in the area and it's not a quick fix, but it's working to resolve the outage.