Louisiana releases full breakdown of coronavirus cases at nursing homes statewide

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in over a month, the Department of Health is naming assisted living facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new data released Monday says 23 facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish alone have confirmed cases of the virus. At those residences, 479 residents and 183 employees were said to have contracted the virus. The state says 112 deaths were reported among them as well.

Among facilities hit hardest in the parish is Old Jefferson Community Care Center, where officials say all but one of its 83 residents have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-one people have died at the facility according to data released by the state this week.

Most other parishes in the capital area have far fewer facilities affected by the virus. Ascension, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and Iberville parishes all have three or fewer facilities with confirmed cases, and many have a relatively low number of cases.

The full breakdown of that data can be found here.