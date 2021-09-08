Latest Weather Blog
Nearly a quarter of DEMCO customers across the state still without power
DEMCO said Wednesday that 78 percent of customers had their power restored, and there are still 24,468 outages across the state.
The power company said crews will be working in the Central and Greenwell Springs area of East Baton Rouge, and customers should expect their lights to be on by Monday.
DEMCO also said that customers in Tangipahoa Parish could be without power until the first week of November. There are 384 poles broken in the Tangipahoa and St. Helena areas. Currently, 64 percent of DEMCO customers in both parishes do not have power.
DEMCO reported damage assessment in Livingston has not finished, but there are 430 broken poles so far. Customers in Walker and Watson are expected to have power before the beginning of next week, while customers in Albany, Holden and Springfield may not have electricity until Sept. 17.
To see DEMCO's outage map click here.
