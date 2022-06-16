88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nearly a dozen vehicles broken into at Siegen Lane hotel during overnight burglary spree

1 hour 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 8:29 AM June 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUG - Guests staying at a hotel along Siegen Lane found nearly a dozen vehicles broken into at the business's parking lot early Thursday morning.

The crime was discovered around 6 a.m. outside a Holiday Inn Express.

Some of the victims who spoke with WBRZ said several contractor trucks were parked there, and those vehicles appeared to be the main targets. Others said it seemed few things were stolen, though it appeared a firearm may have been missing after the break-ins.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to the hotel to investigate.

Trending News

No other details are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days