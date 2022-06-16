Nearly a dozen vehicles broken into at Siegen Lane hotel during overnight burglary spree

BATON ROUG - Guests staying at a hotel along Siegen Lane found nearly a dozen vehicles broken into at the business's parking lot early Thursday morning.

The crime was discovered around 6 a.m. outside a Holiday Inn Express.

Some of the victims who spoke with WBRZ said several contractor trucks were parked there, and those vehicles appeared to be the main targets. Others said it seemed few things were stolen, though it appeared a firearm may have been missing after the break-ins.

JUST IN: 11 windows smashed in the Holiday Inn parking lot on Siegen lane. Most of them seem to be contractor trucks. One victim says nothing appears to be stolen.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to the hotel to investigate.

No other details are available at this time.