Nearly 80 citations issued during opening weekend of dove season
BATON ROUGE - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wrote nearly 80 tickets to hunters across the state during the opening weekend of dove season.
Between September 7 and 8, agents issued 78 citations to 62 people spanning over multiple parishes. The tickets range from exceeding limits, hunting without a basic license, and hunting with an unplugged shotgun.
In East Baton Rouge, 10 citations were handed out for hunting doves over a baited area.
LDWF is urging hunters to follow the rules. To purchase a hunting license, click here.
