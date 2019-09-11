93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nearly 80 citations issued during opening weekend of dove season

2 hours 13 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 September 11, 2019 3:09 PM September 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LDWF

BATON ROUGE - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wrote nearly 80 tickets to hunters across the state during the opening weekend of dove season.

Between September 7 and 8, agents issued 78 citations to 62 people spanning over multiple parishes. The tickets range from exceeding limits, hunting without a basic license, and hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

In East Baton Rouge, 10 citations were handed out for hunting doves over a baited area.

LDWF is urging hunters to follow the rules. To purchase a hunting license, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days