Nearly 50 killed in attack at Istanbul's airport, officials suggest ISIS behind attack

Image: @josephwillitis via Twitter

ISTANBUL - A senior Turkish government official has told The Associated Press all initial indications suggest the Islamic State group is behind the attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport.



The official also said nearly 50 people were killed in the attack Tuesday at the airport's international terminal and as many as four attackers may have been involved.

Governor Vasip Sahin also told Turkey's NTV television channel that three suicide bombers carried out the attack Tuesday.

Officials had previously said one or two attackers had blown themselves up at the entrance to the international terminal at the airport after police fired at them.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has released a statement condemning the attack on Istanbul's Ataturk airport, which took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He says the attack "shows that terrorism strikes with no regard to faith and values."



He has called on the international community to take a firm stand against terrorism and vowed to keep up Turkey's struggle against terror groups.



Erdogan says "Turkey has the power, determination and capacity to continue the fight against terrorism until the end."











