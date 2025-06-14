73°
Latest Weather Blog
Nearly 5,500 people without power in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - Nearly 5,500 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to outage maps.
Entergy maps show the outage around the Inniswold area, while DEMCO has customers out around the Shenandoah neighborhood. As of 2:16 p.m., Entergy said 4,067 were without power and DEMCO had 1,408 without power.
Trending News
DEMCO's map estimates power restored as of 5 p.m. WBRZ has reached out to Entergy officials regarding a cause and an estimated restoration time; texts to customers indicate restoration will happen around 4:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU opens College World Series with SEC clash against Arkansas on Saturday...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!
-
Baton Rouge protesters participate in nationwide 'No Kings' movement
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
Sports Video
-
Tiger baseball has great 1-2 punch on mound
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...