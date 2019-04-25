79°
Power restored in East Baton Rouge after storms Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Most of the power has been restored to customers in EBR after storms rolled through the area Thursday morning.
The power company says about 4,800 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish as of 2:30 p.m. Electricity was restored within a matter of hours.
Outage numbers are relatively low in other neighboring parishes. However, customers in Donaldsonville still have a significant amount of outages.
