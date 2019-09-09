Nearly 400 employees will find out about the future of their jobs Thursday as plant idles two facilities along MS River

ST. JAMES PARISH - Two plants located in St. James Parish will go idle soon, leaving hundreds of workers' futures in question.

A news release from the Mosaic Co. said it was idling operations in St. James Parish as it plans to initiate $250 million in share repurchases.

"There will be no layoffs. Everyone will be retained but not everyone will be reporting to work," a spokesperson said of the 376 current employees.

"We’re currently working to finalize plans for employees. Even in an idle state, the facility will require a number of employees for on-going maintenance and to continue to meet our regulatory obligations. We are committed to having a definitive plan for every employee by Thursday."