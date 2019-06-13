88°
Nearly 4,000 Hancock Whitney employees take part in community outreach across Gulf South

2 hours 10 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 11:46 AM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hancock Whitney says thousands of its employee have made positive impacts on the Gulf South in its latest report.

The company released the report Wednesday saying that about 4,000 of its employees took part in community outreach efforts.

“Helping local people and businesses succeed has been central to our organization for more than 100 years,” Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger said. “Our founders envisioned a bank built on core values and anchored in commitment to our local communities. We’ve worked hard to perpetuate those ideals by working closely with countless people and organizations to do good across Greater Baton Rouge and to help our region grow and thrive.”

You can see the full report here: https://www.hancockwhitney.com/environmental-social-responsibility-and-governance

