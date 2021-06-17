Latest Weather Blog
Nearly 33% of La.'s population fully vaccinated for COVID
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 24,259 doses of the COVID vaccine since Thursday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,702,374 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1,531,931 people have been fully vaccinated. That's just under 33 percent of the state's population.
As of Monday, 3,119,712 total doses have been administered in Louisiana.
You can read about vaccine eligibility here.
Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.
The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.
