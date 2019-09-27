83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nearly $30K in suspected drug money found during I-12 traffic stop

45 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 9:48 AM September 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Authorities seized a large stash of suspected drug money during a traffic stop on I-12 earlier this week.

At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was heading westbound near Mandeville. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Francisco S. Gonzalez.

He told authorities he was heading back to Texas after spending some time in Tallahassee, Florida.

During the course of the traffic stop, a consensual search of the vehicle uncovered $29,000 in suspected drug money bundled in plastic bags and hidden in a door panel.

Authorities say he was identified as an illegal alien. United States Border Patrol agents took custody and arrested Gonzalez, who was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He was charged with following too close and not having a driver's license. 

Gonzalez is awaiting deportation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days