Nearly $150K, a pound of fentanyl and 5 guns seized in drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Nearly $150,000 in cash, five guns, a pound of fentanyl and more various drugs were found after deputies executed six search warrants in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the search warrants came after DEA agents conducted three controlled buys of drugs from Frank Beauchamp—who is currently out on bond for drug charges.

Deputies found the following items:

1 pound of Fentanyl

7.6 ounces of Marijuana

210 Suboxone strips

16 dosage units of Lyrica

$149,536 in cash

Glock .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen through BRPD)

Taurus 9mm caliber handgun

Rossi .38 special handgun

Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun

Stag Arms A-15 rifle (.223 caliber)

Beauchamp was arrested for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, and two active warrants for distribution of fentanyl and distributing counterfeit drugs.

Deputies said Beauchamp has been arrested for narcotics by EBRSO three times since 2019.