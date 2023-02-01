49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nearly $150K, a pound of fentanyl and 5 guns seized in drug bust

55 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, February 01 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Nearly $150,000 in cash, five guns, a pound of fentanyl and more various drugs were found after deputies executed six search warrants in Baton Rouge. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the search warrants came after DEA agents conducted three controlled buys of drugs from Frank Beauchamp—who is currently out on bond for drug charges. 

Deputies found the following items: 

1 pound of Fentanyl
7.6 ounces of Marijuana
210 Suboxone strips
16 dosage units of Lyrica
$149,536 in cash
Glock .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen through BRPD)
Taurus 9mm caliber handgun
Rossi .38 special handgun
Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
Stag Arms A-15 rifle (.223 caliber)

Beauchamp was arrested for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, and two active warrants for distribution of fentanyl and distributing counterfeit drugs. 

Deputies said Beauchamp has been arrested for narcotics by EBRSO three times since 2019. 

