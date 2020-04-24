83°
Nearly 15,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Louisiana

Friday, April 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - New data released by the state Friday says about 15,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

The number is more than half the roughly 26,000 reported cases in Louisiana since the outbreak first began back in March. The Department of Health says the new data reflects the number of people who have seemingly recovered as recently as Wednesday.

Around that same time last week, Governor John Bel Edwards had estimated that about 7,000 people had recovered from the virus. 

On Thursday, Edwards commented that Louisiana was on a more positive trajectory and that he hopes to begin gradually reopening the state in May.

