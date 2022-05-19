Nearly 100 bottles of illegal cough syrup retrieved during traffic stop

ST. TAMMANY - Deputies found over 12 gallons of an illegal narcotic in a car stopped on I-12 for traffic violations.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stopped two cars appearing to travel together I-12 near Covington on Monday. According to arrest reports, the passengers of the first vehicle said they were on their way from Houston to Covington to go to court for a previous arrest. Deputies issued minor traffic citations and released them.

The driver of the second vehicle did not consent to a search. K-9 units were dispatched and alerted to narcotics inside the car, and the subsequent search turned up 97 bottles of promethazine hydrochloride, an illegal narcotic.

Both vehicles were registered to Domanique Gasaway, a passenger in the first vehicle.

The STPSO arrested Colin Walthall, 24, for possession with intent to distribute without a prescription. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.