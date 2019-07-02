Latest Weather Blog
Nearly 100 animals found in Livingston Parish hoard; Owner cited
PORT VINCENT - The Humane Society of Louisiana says it's helping relocate dozens of animals, including dogs, goats and chickens, after they were found packed in tight, poorly-kept spaces.
According to the Humane Society, Livingston Parish Animal Control workers were called to the Port Vincent home last week. The owner was reportedly cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.
Video shared the by the Humane Society shows more than a dozen chickens and goats being kept in a tiny, fenced-in area on the property.
The organizations says 16 dogs have already been removed from the home, and remaining animals will be moved to a sanctuary in the coming days.
Authorities said there were 99 animals living on the property - half inside the owner's home. Sixteen dogs, 14 cats, and ten chickens were found inside, police said. Outside, 8 goats, 46 chickens and five ducks were found.
The Port Vincent Police Department said Alva Marino was charged with cruelty in connection with the case.
