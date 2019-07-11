Nearly 10,000 without power after reported lightning strike at Tangipahoa Parish power station

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people are without power in southeast Louisiana, where residents are already bracing for the effects Tropical Storm Barry.

Entergy is reporting that more than 9,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish are without power. The Daily Star reports that the widespread outages are due to a lightning strike at the Ponchatoula substation Thursday morning. The company says it expects to have power restored to most neighborhoods in that area by 5 p.m.

A relatively small number of outages have been reported in East Baton Rouge and the rest of the capital area.