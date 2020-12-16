Near freezing temperatures Thursday, Friday morning

Chilly temperatures will stick around the end the week. Another fast moving frontal system could be a nuisance to outdoor plans this weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: Stubborn clouds are making for a challenging overnight low temperature forecast. As clouds act as a blanket, insulating the earth at night, if the deck holds strong then low temperatures should remain above freezing in most neighborhoods. If skies clear before 5am then low temperatures might dip to 32 degrees. Given the tight forecast, it would be a good idea to protect sensitive plants, just in case. Finally, some sun should be back on Thursday. With this, high temperatures will move into the low to mid 50s across the region.

After That: A quiet and chilly end to the week is expected. Low temperatures have the potential to reach freezing on Friday morning. The afternoons will be sunny and cool with highs in low 60s. The next storm system will arrive over the weekend and this one looks like a mainly nocturnal event. Right now, the expectation is for showers and a few thunderstorms to move through Saturday night, although at 3 days away, that timing is still subject to change. That system should clear much more quickly than the last and a stretch of quiet weather with moderating temperatures is expected into early next week. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Cloud cover may be slow to erode as a second weak upper level trough of low pressure will swings through the region overnight. This is significant to the low temperature forecast as any insulation provided by clouds could preclude lows from dipping down to freezing. If the deck breaks apart prior to dawn, many rural areas and locations north of I-12 could hit 32. Even if not quite that low, frosty conditions should prompt sensitive plant protection. Cooler temperatures will stick around for another day with near freezing temperatures Friday morning as well. In fact, clearer skies may make freezing more achievable. Another upper level trough will race across the southern third of the U.S. over the weekend. At this time, the frontal system is expected to primarily affect the region late Saturday into early Sunday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather does not appear to be a threat at this time, though the speed of the system, and therefore how much rain occurs, is still in question. Cooler temperatures will follow into Christmas week.

Christmas temperatures in the Baton Rouge area since 2015... maybe a decent shot we aren't in shorts this year per NOAA... Posted by Meteorologist Josh Eachus on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Speaking of the holiday, the 8-14 outlook from the Climate Prediction Center features the Southeast U.S. as one of the only locations that might expect below average temperatures. Those averages for the time of year are highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. It might be a nice change for many that remember warm temperatures on Christmas over the last few years. Still, this is far enough away for changes as well, so stay in touch!

--Josh

