Near 70 degrees today, Back in the 50s tomorrow

Today is the warmest day in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s all across the map today. You can expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be coming in from the southwest, but a weak cold front will shift them late tonight. Northwesterly winds will drop overnight lows back into the upper 30s tonight.

Up Next: Thanks to the wind shift, temperatures on Friday will be back in the 50s. High temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the mid-30s will continue through the weekend. Rain chances will not pick up again until Tuesday. Upper-level moisture is going to build in early next week and this will bring us a stretch of rainy days next week. Stay with the WBRZ Weather Team as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

