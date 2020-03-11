78°
NCAA: No fans allowed at March Madness tournament due to coronavirus fears

The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the annual March Madness tournament.

According to a statement from NCAA head Mark Emmert, only essential team staff and limited family attendance will be allowed.

The SEC has said it is aware of the NCAA's decision and is evaluating plans for the remainder of the SEC Tournament.

