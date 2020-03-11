78°
NCAA: No fans allowed at March Madness tournament due to coronavirus fears
The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the annual March Madness tournament.
According to a statement from NCAA head Mark Emmert, only essential team staff and limited family attendance will be allowed.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
The SEC has said it is aware of the NCAA's decision and is evaluating plans for the remainder of the SEC Tournament.
