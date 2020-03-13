83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for spring student-athletes

1 hour 47 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 2:14 PM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The NCAA has agreed to give all Division I student-athletes who participate in spring sports a year of eligibility relief. Details of that eligibility will be finalized at a later time.

All springs sports were canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days