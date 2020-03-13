83°
Latest Weather Blog
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for spring student-athletes
The NCAA has agreed to give all Division I student-athletes who participate in spring sports a year of eligibility relief. Details of that eligibility will be finalized at a later time.
All springs sports were canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last day of on-campus classes at LSU
-
U.S. Surgeon General explains who should be tested during press conf. with...
-
String of arson-related structure fires break out late Thursday night
-
EBR Schools staying open amid coronavirus outbreak
-
LSU moving classes online through rest of spring semester
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win