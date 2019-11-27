NCAA committee delays plan to fill bowls with losing teams

The NCAA football oversight committee will wait until next week to complete a plan for matching sub-.500 teams with bowls if there are not enough bowl-eligible squads to fill 40 games.

Seventy-one teams have won at least six games and secured at least a .500 record, the minimum for playing in the postseason. If nine more teams don't become bowl eligible, losing teams would fill the remaining spots. Eighteen teams can reach bowl eligibility over the next two weeks, including 14 that need one more victory.

Among the teams that need wins in their season finales are Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby leads the oversight committee and says the group will look at one more week of results before setting a plan.