NCAA clears 100% capacity for postseason play, including LSU Softball
The NCAA lifted their seating capacity for the upcoming Spring Championships meaning the Softball Regional at LSU's Tiger Park May 21-23 will now have 100 percent capacity available.
Previously the college governing body had a 50% restriction in place for it's outdoor venues.
No. 7 LSU will host the four-team, double-elimination regional for the sixth straight year. The Baton Rouge Regional features LSU, UL-Lafayette, George Washington and McNeese. The Tigers and Cowgirls kick things off at 3 p.m. Friday.
General admission all-session ticket books for the Tiger Terrace and outfield bleachers are now available at LSUtix.net and at the LSU Ticket Office. If available, single session tickets will go on sale Thursday.
