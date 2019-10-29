66°
Latest Weather Blog
NCAA board votes to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame
ATLANTA (AP) - The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."
The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.
In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it "must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rezoning of Ascension Schools
-
"Didn't even take one step", Veteran angry at postal worker's attempt to...
-
House where woman was shot and killed last month destroyed in overnight...
-
Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond
-
Tire-shredding program a step closer to ease blight problems in north Baton...