NCAA announces day, game time for LSU's first matchup during College World Series

25 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 7:09 PM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA Has announced the times for the first round games during the College World Series at the end of the week. 

LSU will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the opponent has not been decided. 

