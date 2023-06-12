81°
NCAA announces day, game time for LSU's first matchup during College World Series

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA Has announced the times for the first round games during the College World Series at the end of the week. 

LSU will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the opponent has not been decided. 

