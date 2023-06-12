81°
NCAA announces day, game time for LSU's first matchup during College World Series
BATON ROUGE - The NCAA Has announced the times for the first round games during the College World Series at the end of the week.
LSU will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the opponent has not been decided.
?? The 2023 #MCWS Game Times ?? pic.twitter.com/2s2of8Kynp— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 12, 2023
