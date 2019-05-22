79°
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly's morning show
NBC has officially canceled Megyn Kelly's show 'Megyn Kelly Today' the Associated Press confirmed Friday.
Reports that Kelly's show may be coming to an end first surfaced Thursday afternoon. The reports also suggest that Kelly may be out at NBC altogether. Her live show was replaced Thursday and Friday with a pre-taped episode.
Talks about dropping Kelly's show allegedly pre-dated a controversial remark she made earlier this week about blackface being acceptable for Halloween costumes.
"NBC News staffers were calling her show a 'disaster' well before this latest controversy," CNN reports.
NBC News says the hour that had belonged to Kelly will be hosted next week by other “Today” show co-anchors.
