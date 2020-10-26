NBA Youngboy reportedly under investigation for alleged attack of man in Katy, Texas

According to a Monday morning TMZ report, authorities say Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy and several of his accomplices are accused of attacking a man in the garage of a Texas studio.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas told TMZ reporters the alleged assault occurred in the city of Katy when a man and his girlfriend headed to a studio to work with YoungBoy on October 5.

Authorities were told when the couple arrived, security told them no women were allowed in the studio. After the woman left, the man claims YoungBoy and his accomplices put a bag over his head and proceeded to repeatedly kick and punch him before pistol-whipping him.

TMZ's sources say the man reportedly caught a glimpse of YoungBoy when the bag was removed he saw a body bag in the room and upon asking why it was there was allegedly told it was for him.

At this point, TMZ sources say NBA YoungBoy then FaceTimed his manager and said, "I got him here."

The man claimed the manager then told the Baton Rouge rapper to release his victim, as Youngboy already had enough legal woes.

Someone was then allegedly ordered to drop off the alleged victim in front of his house. Once there, the man says he was driven to the hospital by his mom and GF.

TMS says the man suffered cuts and abrasions to his face plus bruises to his legs but no life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement are currently investigating a possible motive for the alleged assault.

So far there have been no arrests.

Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has a history of run-in's with law enforcement, and his most recent arrest in East Baton Rouge Parish occurred on September 28 on drug-related charges.