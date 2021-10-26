83°
NBA YoungBoy getting out of jail, will be placed under house arrest in Utah
BATON ROUGE - Rapper NBA YoungBoy is getting out of jail but will be monitored at his home in Utah.
The Baton Rouge-based rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was released from the St. Martin Parish jail Tuesday afternoon. Federal prosecutors agreed to allow Gaulden out of jail on a $1.5 million bond for a weapons charge in California and home detention ordered in a separate Baton Rouge gun case.
Gaulden is still charged, but Rolling Stone cites the rapper's attorneys saying he will be placed under house arrest in Utah. Since 2015, the young artist has been arrested at least five times and has had multiple stints in jail.
Click here for more on Gaulden's arrest history.
