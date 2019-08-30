NBA Youngboy back in court Friday, still mum on Miami incident

BATON ROUGE - Local rapper NBA Youngboy refused to say much about the Florida shooting that landed him in jail as he appeared in court once again Thursday morning.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, argued Friday to have terms of his probation revoked. Some of those terms include having zero contact with two different individuals, wearing a GPs monitor and abstaining from all performances for 14 months.

Gaulden will be allowed to record music in his home and post certain content on Youtube. Gaulden's lawyers are also seeking clearance for him to attend places like church and counseling, but must first submit certain forms.

Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout.

After the shooting, he was brought back to Louisiana.

Gaulden refused to say much on the Miami shooting, saying it's still under investigation and he's ready to move forward.