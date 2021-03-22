NBA YoungBoy arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Rapper NBA YoungBoy is in FBI custody after fleeing from LAPD officers in an attempted traffic stop.

Sources say Los Angeles police attempted to pull over YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, due to an outstanding federal warrant. A short pursuit ensued until the rapper's car came to a halt and he proceeded to flee the scene on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and brought out a K-9 to locate YoungBoy, according to law enforcement. Inside his car, LAPD uncovered a firearm, but it is unclear whether it belonged to YoungBoy.

The rapper was arrested and taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday morning.