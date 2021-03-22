65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NBA YoungBoy arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles

55 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 9:40 PM March 22, 2021 in News
Source: CBS Los Angeles
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Rapper NBA YoungBoy is in FBI custody after fleeing from LAPD officers in an attempted traffic stop. 

Sources say Los Angeles police attempted to pull over YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, due to an outstanding federal warrant. A short pursuit ensued until the rapper's car came to a halt and he proceeded to flee the scene on foot. 

Police set up a perimeter and brought out a K-9 to locate YoungBoy, according to law enforcement. Inside his car, LAPD uncovered a firearm, but it is unclear whether it belonged to YoungBoy.

The rapper was arrested and taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days