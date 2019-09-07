81°
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister charged in deadly robbery

2 hours 37 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 September 07, 2019 8:45 PM September 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KSAT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino.
 
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward.
 
Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday.
 
A Riverside County sheriff's investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams held without bail, saying she may flee and "has family that are well-off and could post her bail."
 
Leonard attended high school in the area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the LA Clippers.

