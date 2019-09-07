Latest Weather Blog
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister charged in deadly robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward.
Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday.
A Riverside County sheriff's investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams held without bail, saying she may flee and "has family that are well-off and could post her bail."
Leonard attended high school in the area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the LA Clippers.
