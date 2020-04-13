NBA star Karl Anthony Towns loses mother to coronavirus

Image: NBA Twitter

MINNESOTA - Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns is mourning the loss of his mother who passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The team announced the news via Twitter. Sources say Jacqueline Cruz had been battling the virus for more than a month before her death. According to her son, she had been placed in an induced coma.

Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in the midst of the pandemic