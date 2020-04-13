63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns loses mother to coronavirus

2 hours 16 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 5:44 PM April 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image: NBA Twitter

MINNESOTA - Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns is mourning the loss of his mother who passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The team announced the news via Twitter. Sources say Jacqueline Cruz had been battling the virus for more than a month before her death. According to her son, she had been placed in an induced coma.

Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in the midst of the pandemic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days