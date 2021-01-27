NBA reporter, analyst Sekou Smith succumbs to COVID

Sekou Smith

A popular NBA reporter and analyst has passed away from complications associated with COVID-19, CNN reports.

Sekou Smith died at 48 years of age after fighting the deadly virus.

Smith covered the league for more than two decades and worked for NBA TV in addition to writing for NBA.com since 2009.

"We are all heartbroken over Sekou's tragic passing," Turner Sports said in a statement. "His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver added in a statement, "The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family. Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league.

"He covered the game for more than two decades, including the past 11 years with Turner Sports, where he showed his full range of skills as an engaging television analyst, podcast host and writer. Sekou's love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Heather, and their children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron."

