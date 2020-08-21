78°
NBA player Chris Paul sports head-to-toe SU gear

Friday, August 21 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NBA Player Chris Paul, has gear that even the most dedicated Southern Jags fans can get on board with.

Paul, while playing in the playoffs of the NBA 'bubble', has consistently been sporting HBCU pride.

Thursday was 'THE' Southern University's turn to have a moment in the spotlight.

According to GQ, the Thunder Point Guard, "wants to raise awareness and support for the vital institutions, which face a challenging future."

