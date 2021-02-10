Latest Weather Blog
Navy sailor shot to death in California identified as Baton Rouge native
SAN DIEGO, CA - A man killed by gunfire in a California suburb over the weekend has been identified as a Louisiana native with a background in the U.S. military.
Local news outlets first reported Ramone Joseph, 36, was shot in a Chula Vista neighborhood Sunday and later died in a hospital.
Joseph, who held the rank of Chief Petty Officer, was described as a resident of the Chula Vista area who was born and raised in Baton Rouge. According to a statement from the Navy, Joseph served on the USS Stethem, USS Donald Cook, and in San Diego and at North Island. He also worked in Virginia and Illinois previously.
Joseph's personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various other Unit and Campaign awards.
No suspect has been identified in the shooting at this time, and the circumstances surrounding Joseph's death remain under investigation.
