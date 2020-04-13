Navy Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-related complications

USS Theodore Roosevelt

PEARL HARBOR - On Monday, the U.S. Navy issued a statement informing the public of the death of a Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Sailor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Thursday, April 9 for COVID-related complications, and passed away early Monday morning.

The name of the Sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailors.

Like other Sailors in isolation, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Apr. 9 (local date), the Sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check.

While Naval Base Guam emergency responders were notified, CPR was administered by fellow Sailors and onsite medical team in the house.

The Sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where the Sailor was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Sailor was declared deceased April 13.

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam on 27 March for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest.

The captain of the ship, Brett Crozier, had previously contacted the U.S. government asking for assistance in response to the large number of crew members who'd fallen ill due to an outbreak of novel coronavirus on the ship.

Crozier was later fired for his public request. But only days after his firing, the official who terminated his service resigned from his post.