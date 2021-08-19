80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Navy personnel chief confident about female submariners

5 years 7 months 4 days ago Thursday, January 14 2016 Jan 14, 2016 January 14, 2016 6:34 PM January 14, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Audrey McAvoy
Image: NavyTimes

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S. Navy's top human resources officer says he's confident the service will overcome any cultural barriers to fully integrating women into the submarine force.

Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Bill Moran told reporters at Pearl Harbor on Thursday that he plans to get a firsthand look of how well the process is going when he boards the USS Mississippi later this week.

The first two women to serve on the Virginia-class submarine arrived last month.

Trending News

They are the first women in the Pacific Fleet and among the first in the Navy to serve on attack submarines. Women have been serving on ballistic missile submarines for several years, but attack submarines are smaller and present different challenges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days