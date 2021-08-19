Navy personnel chief confident about female submariners

Image: NavyTimes

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S. Navy's top human resources officer says he's confident the service will overcome any cultural barriers to fully integrating women into the submarine force.

Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Bill Moran told reporters at Pearl Harbor on Thursday that he plans to get a firsthand look of how well the process is going when he boards the USS Mississippi later this week.

The first two women to serve on the Virginia-class submarine arrived last month.

They are the first women in the Pacific Fleet and among the first in the Navy to serve on attack submarines. Women have been serving on ballistic missile submarines for several years, but attack submarines are smaller and present different challenges.