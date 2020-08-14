Native Americans in Louisiana swamps seek tribal recognition

LAFITTE- Giovanni R. Santini has spent decades trying to prove he's an American Indian, and folks in his bayou town no longer doubt he's a proud member of Louisiana's 17,000-strong Houma tribe.



Not so for the federal government. For decades, efforts by the Houma to become a federally recognized native American tribe have failed - much like those of dozens of other groups nationwide.



But this could change.



In June, the Obama administration hit the reset button on how a tribe becomes recognized by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. The biggest difference is that a tribe now will have to prove its existence and cohesion starting only in 1900 - and not from historical times to the present - offering hope for the Houma to be acknowledged as a tribe.