Latest Weather Blog
Nationwide fireworks shortage makes prices skyrocket
BATON ROUGE - Dazzling displays are returning after a covid hiatus this weekend for the fourth of July, but if you're in a place where you can do them at home, you'll probably be forking over more cash.
"Fireworks prices have just went up tremendously," said Michael Kauffman with MK3 Fireworks in Port Allen.
There's a shortage driving up prices nationwide and here in the capital area.
"We've gotten about 50 percent of what we've ordered from the manufacturers due to a shortage," said Jennifer Anzaluda with Up In Smoke Fireworks in Port Allen.
The reason? Covid.
"Most fireworks are produced overseas and then shipped over here," explained Sherri Simmons with TNT Fireworks. "The main reason for the shortage is pandemic related. It's shipping delays and container shortages."
Shipping companies are also having trouble finding employees to load and unload containers.
Though all of the stands we spoke to still have a good inventory, there are certain types of fireworks that they can't get their hands on, and most of the fireworks they do have will likely cost you more than years past.
Trending News
"Some of the things we wanted from last year that were big sellers, we're not able to get," said Anzaluda.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nationwide fireworks shortage makes prices skyrocket
-
Ten years in the making, canal sinkhole finally fixed
-
Nakamoto: BRPD officer on leave, under investigation after complaint of harassing DWI...
-
LSU welcomes new head baseball coach Jay Johnson
-
LSU's JuVaughn Harrison to head to 2021 Tokyo Olympics