Nationwide fireworks shortage makes prices skyrocket

BATON ROUGE - Dazzling displays are returning after a covid hiatus this weekend for the fourth of July, but if you're in a place where you can do them at home, you'll probably be forking over more cash.

"Fireworks prices have just went up tremendously," said Michael Kauffman with MK3 Fireworks in Port Allen.

There's a shortage driving up prices nationwide and here in the capital area.



"We've gotten about 50 percent of what we've ordered from the manufacturers due to a shortage," said Jennifer Anzaluda with Up In Smoke Fireworks in Port Allen.

The reason? Covid.

"Most fireworks are produced overseas and then shipped over here," explained Sherri Simmons with TNT Fireworks. "The main reason for the shortage is pandemic related. It's shipping delays and container shortages."

Shipping companies are also having trouble finding employees to load and unload containers.

Though all of the stands we spoke to still have a good inventory, there are certain types of fireworks that they can't get their hands on, and most of the fireworks they do have will likely cost you more than years past.

"Some of the things we wanted from last year that were big sellers, we're not able to get," said Anzaluda.