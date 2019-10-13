83°
National World War II Museum opening academic building

50 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 October 13, 2019 3:18 PM October 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum's $33 million education and outreach building will open Thursday.
 
After an opening ceremony, it will break ground for its final exhibit hall and hold an open house at the new building, called the Hall of Democracy.
 
It features a research library, classrooms, an auditorium, the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, and the WWII Media and Education Center.
 
There's also a special exhibit gallery. The opening exhibition is about the capture, extradition and trial of Adolf Eichmann, who played a major part in the Nazi mass executions of Jews.
 
The new building is the museum's sixth, including three exhibit pavilions, a theater and a restoration building. Its 239-room hotel and conference center is expected to open in late fall.

