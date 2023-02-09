National Weather Service release full report on powerful EF-2 tornado that hit Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA - The National Weather Service determined that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night.

The full report Thursday said wind speeds peaked around 115 miles per hour, and the tornado traveled just under three and a half miles.

Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. It reportedly touched down along the interstate between the Fluker and Tangipahoa Parish exits before moving into the western portion of Tangipahoa.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado ripped up trees, flipped over mobile homes and damaged a gas station in the area of Martin Luther King Road.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a family was able to escape one of the overturned mobile homes without serious injury. No major injuries have been reported.

Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm. According to Entergy spokesman David Freese, nine poles were downed, 20 spans of wire were damaged, and five transformers needed to be replaced.

Entergy said that they estimate power will be restored around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.